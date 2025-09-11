Comelec: All systems go for Bangsamoro elections

AMID all issues and confusions, The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday, September 11, 2025, reiterated that the October 13 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) is pushing through.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body is not interested in seeing another delay in the Bangsamoro elections.

"As far as the Comelec is concerned, all systems go po tayo sa Bangsamoro elections," said Garcia.

He said proof of this is the start of the deployment of BPE official ballots and other poll materials by Friday.

"Kami po ay magsisimula na by Friday ng hapon ng deployment ng mga gamit. Una sa Tawi-Tawi tapos sa ibang probinsya natin," said the official.

(We will begin deploying the materials by Friday afternoon, starting in Tawi-Tawi and then in our other provinces.)

"Nauna na ang mga battery, at ilang election paraphernalia. Pero susunod na natin ang mga balota, makina, at ibang mga components ng automated election system," he added.

(The batteries and some election paraphernalia were sent ahead. But the ballots, machines, and other components of the automated election system will follow.)

The poll chief said they are looking to complete the deployment by the end of the month.

"By September 30, dapat naka-deploy na hanggang sa level ng munisipyo. Mula sa munisipyo naman, kailangan pang ma-deliver sa mga guro para sa gagawin na final testing and sealing," said Garcia.

(By September 30, deployment should already reach the municipal level. From the municipalities, the materials still need to be delivered to the teachers for the final testing and sealing.)

He said the training of public school teachers as well as members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) are underway.

"Ongoing na din ang training ng mga Electoral Board members na magse-serve sa ating Bangsamoro elections," said Garcia.

(The training of Electoral Board members who will serve in the Bangsamoro elections is also ongoing.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)