Comelec allocates P465M for internet voting for overseas voters, sets public bidding

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has set aside more than P465 million for the acquisition of an internet voting system to be used in the 2025 overseas voting.

In its Invitation to Bid, the Comelec - Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) bared that the poll body has set the Approved Budget for the Contract (ABC) for the Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS) at P465,810,926.57.

"The Comelec now invites bids for the above Procurement Project," said the SBAC.

"Bids received in excess of the total ABC shall automatically be rejected at the Bid Opening," it added.

Earlier, the Comelec en banc approved the use of internet voting for overseas voters in the 2025 elections.

Section 28 of Republic Act No. 10590 states that the Commission may explore other modes of voting, including internet-based technology.

The SBAC said a complete set of bidding documents may already be acquired by interested bidders for an amount of P50,000 at the SBAC Secretariat Office, located at 3/F Annex Building of the Far East Managers and Investors Incorporated (FEMII) Building in Intramuros, Manila, from Mondays to Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A pre-bid conference is set to be conducted on January 25 on the fourth floor of the Palacio del Gobernador Building in Intramuros at 2 p.m.

Bids must be duly received by the SBAC secretariat on or before February 8, at 9 a.m., at the SBAC Secretariat Office with late bids no longer to be accepted.

The SBAC said the bids will be opened also on February 8, at 10:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Palacio del Gobernador Building in the presence of the bidders' representatives, who will choose to attend the activity. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)