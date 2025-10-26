Comelec allots P7B for Phase 1 of new building

MORE than P7 billion has been allocated by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for Phase 1 of the construction of its main office building complex in Pasay City.

In its invitation to bid, the Comelec said it has an approved budget for the contract amounting to P7,023,240,000 for Phase 1, which covers structural works and exterior finishes.

“Bids received in excess of the Approved Budget for the Contract (ABC) shall be automatically rejected at bid opening,” the Comelec said.

It added that the public bidding for the project is now open to interested parties.

“The Comelec now invites bids for the above procurement project... A complete set of bidding documents may be acquired by interested bidders,” it said.

Interested bidders may acquire the bidding documents from Mondays to Fridays until November 10 at the Infrastructure Bids and Awards Committee (I-BAC) Secretariat, Election and Barangay Affairs Department (EBAD), 7th Floor, Palacio del Gobernador, Intramuros, Manila, after paying P75,000.

The deadline for submission of bids is on November 10 at 8:30 a.m., also at the I-BAC Secretariat.

The Comelec said the opening of bids will follow at 10:30 a.m. on the same day at Training Room 2, 4th Floor, Palacio del Gobernador, Intramuros, Manila.

For years, the Comelec has owned a three-hectare property located at the Central Business Park I - Island “A” in Pasay City.

After his appointment in 2022, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said one of his main priorities as poll chief is the construction of the Commission’s own building. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)