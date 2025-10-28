Comelec annuls win of Tarlac City mayor

FIVE months after the May 2025 polls, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has annulled the victory of Tarlac City Mayor Susan Yap-Sulit after failing to meet the residency requirement.

In its 12-page ruling, the commission en banc said it is granting the motion for reconsideration filed by petitioners Amado de Leon and Jay-Ar Navarro.

"The Commission (En Banc) finds that petitioners have presented substantial evidence establishing that respondent is not a resident of Barangay Tibag, Tarlac City, and therefore does not meet the residency requirement prescribed under Section 39(a) of the Local Government Code," said the Comelec.

"Wherefore, premises considered, the Commission (En Banc) resolves to grant the Motion for Reconsideration... The Resolution of the Commission (Second Division) dated 14 April 2025 is hereby reversed and set aside. Consequently, Susan Areno Yap-Sulit is ineligible to be elected as mayor of Tarlac City. Hence, her proclamation is hereby annulled," it added.

The poll body said the respondent failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove her actual residence or bodily presence in Barangay Tibag, which is the locality she claims as her domicile.

"The collective testimonies of petitioners witnesses, including barangay officials of Barangay Tibag, barangay health workers, and even one of respondent's own political allies, indubitably establish that respondent did not, in fact, establish residence in Barangay Tibag," noted the Comelec.

Add to this, it said, is the fact that the warehouse she claims to own "cannot reasonably be regarded as a place of actual residence."

"It cannot be said that respondent intended to reside in Barangay Tibag for an indefinite period, considering that the property she claims as her residence is merely a warehouse," said the poll body.

During the last May 12 polls, Yap-Sulit won the mayoral race after receiving 101,067 votes.

The Comelec en banc's decision may still be appealed before the Supreme Court. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)