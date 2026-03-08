Comelec: Antipolo bets may campaign in jails

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminded congressional candidates in the Second District of Antipolo City special polls that they may conduct campaign activities for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Based on Resolution 11198, the Comelec en banc said existing rules allow candidates to hold campaign activities for PDLs.

"Candidates may conduct their campaign activities inside jail facilities or detention centers during the campaign period, provided they adhere to the existing rules and regulations of the Commission, as well as the security protocols of the jail facilities or detention centers," the Comelec said.

It noted that more than 200 PDLs are expected to cast their votes during the March 14 special congressional polls. Data show a total of 234 qualified PDL voters for the elections.

"Only PDL voters, whose names appear in the computerized voters lists, may vote," the Comelec said.

The agency will establish three special polling precincts (SPP) at the Antipolo City Jail in Barangay San Jose on Election Day.

The Comelec said the precincts shall be located in an area spacious enough to accommodate at least 10 PDL voters at a time.

"The voting in the PDL-SPP shall be from 7 a.m. to 12 noon only," the commission said.

For the March 14 special polls, there are 252,793 registered voters in the Second District of Antipolo City. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)