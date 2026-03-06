Comelec: Antipolo City special polls to use manual voting

UNLIKE the May 2025 national and local polls, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminded registered voters Friday, March 6, 2026, that the March 14 special congressional polls in the Second District of Antipolo City will use a manual voting system.

In a social media post, the Comelec said no automated election system (AES) will be used in the special elections.

"Remember: This is a Manual Election so write the name of your chosen candidate clearly," the Comelec said.

In casting a vote, the Comelec said voters should first find their name, precinct number, and sequence number at the Voter's Assistance Desk (VAD).

Once in their polling precinct, voters can get their ballots and immediately cast their vote.

Lastly, the Comelec said those who have voted should fold the ballot properly and drop it into the official ballot box.

The Comelec said voting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 14.

However, the Comelec said senior citizens, persons with disability, and pregnant voters may avail of early voting hours from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)