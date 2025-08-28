Comelec apologizes to BTA for 'disregard' of redistricting law

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) Thursday, August 28, 2025, apologized to the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) after confirming it would be unable to implement the newly signed Bangsamoro Parliamentary Redistricting Act of 2025, or Bangsamoro Autonomy Act (BAA) No. 77.

In a press briefing, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they regret to inform the Bangsamoro parliament that the law can no longer be adopted in time for the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) on October 13.

“Pasensya na po. Humihingi kami ng paumanhin, lalo na sa parliamento. Alam namin na mukhang hindi na namin maipapatupad ang batas,” Garcia said.

(Please excuse us. We sincerely apologize, especially to the parliament. We know that it seems we will no longer be able to implement the law.)

He explained that adjusting their preparations to reflect the redistricting law would risk derailing the elections altogether.

“Ayaw natin na kami pa ang sisihin kung mareset ang BPE,” he added.

(We don’t want to be blamed if the BPE gets reset.)

Garcia stressed that the Commission will maintain the status quo and temporarily disregard BAA No. 77, unless the courts issue a restraining order against the Comelec.

On the same day, Barmm Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua officially signed BAA No. 77, which redistributes the seven parliamentary seats originally allocated to Sulu before its exclusion from the region.

The law reapportions the 32 parliamentary districts in the Barmm, granting nine districts to Lanao del Sur; five each to Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur; four each to Basilan and Tawi-Tawi; three to Cotabato City; and two to the Special Geographic Area.

Campaigning

The poll chief also reminded candidates and political parties to follow the status quo in their campaign activities.

Garcia said this means disregarding the redistricting provisions of BAA No. 77.

“Kung saan kayo nag-file na distrito noong November 4–9, 2024, doon po kayo tatakbo. Doon din po kayo magka-kampanya,” Garcia said.

(The district where you filed last November 4–9, 2024, is where you will run. That is also where you will campaign.)

“Kung ano man po yung pagbabago sa bagong batas ng parliamento, minarapat po ng Comelec na hindi muna ito ipatupad para sa 2025 elections,” he added.

(Whatever changes are in the new law of parliament, the Comelec has decided not to implement them yet for the 2025 elections.)

The 45-day campaign period in the Barmm officially started Thursday and will run until October 11.

Ballot printing

The Comelec also resumed the printing of ballots for the BPE on Thursday, with September 15 set as the target completion date.

A total of 2,250,935 ballots are being printed at the National Printing Office in Quezon City.

Printing began with the ballots for Tawi-Tawi (251,958) and Basilan (228,179), to be followed by those for the Special Geographic Area (115,533), Maguindanao del Sur (439,311), Maguindanao del Norte (520,285), and Lanao del Sur (695,669).

“May 2.25 million ballots po tayong i-imprinta... Gagawin lahat ng Commission dahil dapat matatapos kami sa printing ng balota sa September 15,” Garcia said.

(We will print 2.25 million ballots… The Commission will do everything because we must finish printing the ballots by September 15.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)