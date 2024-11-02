Comelec approves lowest ballot shading threshold for 2025 polls

COME the May 2025 national and local polls, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will apply the lowest threshold for the shading of official ballots since the Philippines began adopting the automated election system (AES) in 2010.

In a recent interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the Commission en banc had approved the proposal to set the shading threshold at 15 percent.

"For the elections of 2025, our threshold will be at 15 percent," said Garcia.

"All votes will be counted as long as they exceed 15 percent of the oval," he added.

Garcia said the approval comes after the proposal of the Project Management Office (PMO) was accepted by the Comelec en banc.

He said add to this is the fact that the marking pen to be used can meet the 15 percent threshold with just a single dot.

"The Comelec en banc was satisfied with the explanation on why it should be 15 percent," said Garcia.

Back in the 2013 and 2016 polls, the shading threshold was at 50 percent; while a 25 percent threshold was adopted for the 2019 and 2022 elections.

The previous lowest shading threshold was at 20 percent during the 2010 elections, which was also the country's first poll exercise to use the AES.

Despite this, the poll chief still urged voters to fully shade the ovals beside the names of their preferred candidates.

"We hope they will still accomplish the whole oval. It's just a small oval, and they are easy to accomplish," said Garcia.

He also urged candidates and political parties to help the Comelec teach voters the correct way to cast their votes on Election Day.

"When they go out and campaign, hopefully, they will include voters education, especially on how to accomplish the ballots," said Garcia. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)