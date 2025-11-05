Comelec asks 27 government contractors to explain 2022 campaign donations

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has issued show cause orders (SCOs) to 27 companies found to be both government contractors and campaign donors during the May 2022 polls.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the SCOs were sent to the companies identified by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) as government contractors.

"They are now being delivered to everyone. We will now find out what their responses are. What is their contention as to why the Comelec should not file a complaint against them?" said Garcia.

He added that the 27 companies are also expected to appear before the Comelec–Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD) to explain their side.

"They are all going to be summoned. They will have their own schedules," Garcia said.

Last week, the Comelec said the DPWH certified that 27 companies held government contracts during the 2022 elections.

The 27 firms are: Yunakim Construction; AIP Construction; Centerways Construction and Development Inc.; 11-16 Construction; Prismodial Construction and Development Corporation; Makiling Construction Ventures Corp.; Viking Construction and Supplies; DN'D Construction and Development; Octagon Concrete Solutions Inc.; Jozen Builders and Construction Supply Corporation; Aqualine Construction Corporation; R8 Asphalt Plant and Construction Inc.; EZJONES Construction Inc.; JELM Construction; MWJ Construction; XDR Construction and Supply; Viguz Construction Corporation; Everbuilt Construction; GOC Builders; PAFJ Construction and Supply Inc.; AL Salazar Construction Inc.; EF Chua Construction Inc.; JWU Construction and Supply; DG Chico Trading and Construction; Gateway 21-25 Construction Corp.; Tagum Builders Contractors Corp.; and GP&H Construction Inc.

Garcia said a total of 21 national and local candidates benefited from the 27 firms during the 2022 elections.

The list includes six senatorial candidates, five party-list groups, four congressional candidates, three for governor, two for vice governor, and one for councilor.

"Show cause orders will be issued to the candidates next, regardless of the position involved," Garcia said.

The poll chief, however, declined to name the candidates or disclose who among them won in the 2022 elections.

"Let the contractors answer first. We don't want to create tension. It's better if we let the contractors answer first," said Garcia. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)