Comelec asks LGUs to help in BPE voters education

WITH the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) now set on September 14, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is now asking for the help of local government units (LGUs) for their voters' education in a bid to reach as many Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) communities as possible.

In an interview on Thursday, March 26, 2026, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are looking to have an extensive voters' education drive from April to June all over Barmm with the help of LGUs.

"It is necessary that our voters understand this matter, whether you are in the hills or in the plains. Therefore, it is the Comelec's obligation to do that," Garcia said.

"I hope that other LGUs, such as governors, mayors, barangays, will also help us with this undertaking because the Comelec really needs help," he added.

The poll chief said they are asking for the help of the public considering the very tight timeline the Comelec has in preparing for the regional polls.

He said they are now preparing to work on the conduct of the BPE set on September 14 with a constrained timetable.

"We have a very short and very tight timetable, timeline at the Commission on Elections," said Garcia.

"Think about it, it's March now, almost April. Technically, the Election Day is only about five months away," he added.

He said this is the reason why they have started drafting the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) for the Republic Act No. 12317, which sets the BPE on the second Monday of September 2026.

The poll chief also noted that they have started the registration and accreditation process for Regional Parliamentary Political Parties (RPPPs) and Parliamentary Sectoral Organizations (PSOs).

He also said they are planning to open the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) for candidates for parliamentary district representatives by mid-April.

Garcia said they also plan to print the official ballots by July, followed by their mandatory verification. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)