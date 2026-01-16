Comelec asks P98M from Malacañang for Antipolo special polls

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is asking the Office of the President for over P98 million in order to be able to finance the special polls set to be conducted in the Second District of Antipolo City on March 14, 2025.

In a letter submitted to Malacañang, the Comelec asked for P98,712,417.18 to fund the special polls for the election of the replacement of the late Antipolo City (Second District) Representative Romeo Acop.

"In the absence of additional funding support, the Commission will be financially constrained from undertaking the required preparations and operations within the period prescribed by law," said the Comelec.

"In view of the foregoing, the Commission respectfully requests the favorable consideration of the Office of the President for assistance in providing additional funding, sufficient to cover the foregoing requirements, to enable the timely and orderly conduct of the special election in the Second Legislative District of Antipolo City," it furthered.

The poll body noted how the General Appropriations Act for Year 2026 provides the Comelec an allocation for the conduct of recall elections, special elections, referenda, initiatives, and plebiscites amounts of only P11,189,000 nationwide.

"This amount is insufficient to fund the conduct of the Antipolo City special election alone, considering its scale and operational requirements, and would likewise be inadequate to cover any other special electoral exercise requirements that may arise within the same fiscal year," said the Comelec.

It said the amount includes P31.8 million for the honoraria for Electoral Boards, Special Electoral Boards, and their support personnel.

The funding also covers the P34.7 million for the printing of official ballots, election forms, and accountability documents.

The Comelec said the budget request will also help finance the training, deployment, and logistical support for election personnel; and other essential maintenance and operating expenses.

Earlier, the Comelec announced that it will be conducting a special elections in the Second District of Antipolo City for the post left vacant by the death of Acop. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)