Comelec asks stakeholders' comments on BPE postponement

WITH the postponement of the October 13 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) now looming, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is asking all stakeholders to submit their comments on such a possibility.

In its Minute Resolution 25-1034, the Commission en banc gave all BPE stakeholders Saturday, September 26, 2025, to submit their positions on the possibility of postponing the October 13 polls in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

"The legal issue confronting the Commission is whether the issuance of the temporary restraining order and the question of what law to apply on the conduct of the BPE may be considered as force majeure, sufficient to invoke Section 5 of the Omnibus Election Code," said the Comelec.

"The commission, after due deliberation, resolves to require all stakeholders to submit their comments on this issue within a non-extendible period of 48 hours from the promulgation of this Minute Resolution," it added.

Welcome to submit their comments, the poll body said, are all political parties, candidates, sectoral party groups, election stakeholders, and citizens' arms.

The Comelec said their comments may be personally filed to the Office of the Secretary to the Commission at the Palacio del Gobernador Building in Intramuros, Manila or via email through comsec@comelec.gov.ph.

In coming up with their comments, the Comelec said the stakeholders may consider the effects of the temporary restraining order issued by the Supreme Court against Bangsamoro Autonomy Act (BAA) No. 77 on the timelines for the BPE.

"To ensure the smooth conduct of the BPE, the Commission would need three to four weeks to complete the mandatory preparatory activities. It is ineluctable that the resumption of the conduct of the said activities would go beyond the scheduled Election Day on October 13, 2025," said the Comelec.

Also to be considered is the quandary faced by the commission on which law to apply on the conduct of the BPE between the repealed BAA 58 or the BAA 77, which was subjected to a TRO.

"This adds to the complexity on the part of the Commission to effectively perform its mandate of holding an ordrely, honest, and clean elections," said the poll body.

It also asked stakeholders to consider the recent typhoon and major flooding in various areas of the Barmm.

"These caused destruction of polling centers in multiple municipalities, thus making it significantly difficult to conduct the elections," noted the Comelec.

On Thursday, the Comelec said it is now strongly considering the postponement of the BPE, which is only less than three weeks away.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia noted how it is now "legally and factually impossible" to hold the BPE as scheduled.

Garcia said the Commission en banc is looking to come out next week with a decision on whether to postpone the BPE or not. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)