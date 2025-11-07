Comelec assures diplomatic corps: Bangsamoro polls to push through

AMID uncertainty over the new Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) districting law, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has assured the diplomatic corps that the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) will push through.

In a special briefing for the diplomatic corps on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, in Manila, Comelec Chairman George Garcia assured at least 60 ambassadors and consuls from different countries that the BPE is not being shelved.

"We gave the guarantee from the Comelec to the diplomatic corps that we are serious about conducting the (Bangsamoro) elections… That the elections will definitely push through," Garcia said in an interview with reporters.

"It's business as usual, and surely an election is forthcoming," he added.

The poll chief also assured that the BPE will take place according to the timeline set by the Supreme Court (SC), as long as the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) passes a new districting law on time.

"For the March 31, 2026 deadline given by the Supreme Court, the Comelec will comply as long as we have a law that can be implemented," Garcia said.

He added that the special briefing was conducted to personally update the diplomats on the status of the BPE and explain why it did not push through last October 13.

"At least it's coming from the horse's mouth… It's better for the information to come from us so it's not fake news or misinformation," Garcia said.

The SC previously directed the Bangsamoro Transition Authority to pass a new BARMM districting law by October 30, 2025.

The High Court also directed the Comelec to subsequently proceed with preparations and conduct the BPE no later than March 31, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)