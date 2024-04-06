Comelec assures online voting to be user-friendly

WITH the internet voting system set for launch in the May 2025 overseas voting, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is assuring the public that it will not be a complicated system.

In an interview, Comelec Spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS) will be "user-friendly."

"The Comelec will make sure that the system will be very easy to use and user-friendly," said Laudiangco.

"If you are using smartphones, use Facebook, can chat, and do online banking, that is how simple the Comelec's internet voting system will be so that the public will be familiar and not find it difficult," he added.

Aside from adopting a user-friendly system, the poll official assured that there will be educational materials that will be made available in the system itself.

He also said that the Comelec-Education and Information Department (EID) will be coming out with instructional videos on the OVCS.

"We will be coming out with tutorial and guide videos for this," he said.

"On the application itself, there will be a guide on how to navigate internet voting," added Laudiangco.

Earlier, the Comelec announced that internet voting system will be the primary mode to be used in overseas voting next year.

Personal and postal voting, on the other hand, shall be limited to 17 Philippine posts, where there are existing internet voting restrictions. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)