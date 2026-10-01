Comelec aware of culprit behind pre-shaded Basilan ballots

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, admitted that they already have an idea who are the ones behind the pre-shading of official ballots in Maluso, Basilan during the recently held Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

In a media forum in Manila, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said this is because the Comelec is aware of the normal "chain of custody" for the official ballots.

"We more or less know who is responsible for that and who should be charged... but we still have to observe due process," said Garcia.

He said they are seriously looking at filing electoral sabotage charges against those behind the said acts.

"It’s good to build up the case so it becomes airtight. The penalty is life imprisonment, after all. It’s not an ordinary case," said Garcia.

And as part of due process, the poll chief bared that a total of 16 individuals have been issued subpoenas by the Commission.

Garcia disclosed that there have been 16 individuals that have been issued subpoenas, including Maluso Mayor Hanie Bud.

"We have already issued subpoenas. They are each providing their own explanations regarding what transpired in Maluso," said Garcia.

He said those issued subpoenas were Bud as well as the Comelec's provincial election supervisor, election officer, municipal treasurer, municipal police chief, provincial police commander, and other local government personnel.

"We issued subpoenas, not because the individuals are being accused of wrongdoing, but in order to allow them to explain their side," said Garcia.

A total of 16,563 official ballots of 36 polling precincts in Maluso, Basilan were found to be pre-shaded on the eve of Election Day.

This prompted the Comelec to order the reprinting of the official ballots, which delayed voting in the 36 polling precincts until the following day. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)