Comelec: Bangsamoro polls preps to continue sans TRO

DESPITE a pending petition before the Supreme Court (SC), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will continue to prepare for the forthcoming Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) set on September 14, 2026.

This was the assurance of Comelec Chairman George Garcia, saying they will continue with their preparations as long as the SC has not issued a temporary restraining order (TRO).

"Currently, we don't have a TRO from the Supreme Court. There is no law postponing the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections," said Garcia in an interview.

"Thus, we strongly believe that the September 14 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections will push through," he added.

Proof of this, he said, is their faithfulness to their own Calendar of Activities for the BPE.

"We are following our Calendar of Activities to prove to the people that if it were only up to the Comelec, we have no doubt about the continuation of the elections," said Garcia.

Earlier, Marawi City residents Abu Mujahid Mamutuk and Sultan Saad Amate questioned the constitutionality of Bangsamoro Autonomy Act (BAA) Numbers 86 and 88.

It must be noted that BAA Nos. 86 and 88 are laws necessary for the holding of the BPE. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)