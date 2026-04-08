Comelec bans TV shows, government programs as party-list names

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is no longer allowing party-list organizations to use names of popular television shows or government programs in seeking accreditation.

Based on Resolution 11204, the Comelec ruled to prohibit the accreditation of new party-list groups bearing names that are trademarked or used in other settings.

"The name shall not include names or acronyms of a government or international agency or organization, government project and program, politician or public figure, television/radio program and film including a personality/character therein, social media platform and personality, artist, religion or religious organization, or trademark and tradename," the Comelec said.

The agency also prohibited the use of party-list names similar to those already registered with the commission.

"The name or acronym shall not be similar or confusingly similar with the name or acronym of a duly registered party with the Commission, as may be inquired from the Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD)," the Comelec said.

Previously, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they will no longer allow party-list organizations to use names related to popular TV shows and government assistance programs for the next elections.

Garcia said those applying for registration must use party names that accord with their advocacies.

In a related development, the Commission said all party-list groups, both registered and seeking registration, have until December 18 to file their respective manifestation of intent to participate (MIP) for the May 2028 polls.

"The MIP, in the form prescribed, shall be filed within regular working hours, not later than the 18th day of December, two years immediately preceding the next regular national and local elections," the Comelec said.

"If the 18th day of December falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday, the last day to file the MIP shall be on the next working day," the Comelec said.

The poll body said that for those seeking registration under the party-list system, their MIPs must be filed together with their Petition for Registration.

"A verified Petition for Registration shall be filed within regular working hours, not later than the 18th day of December, two years immediately preceding the next regular national and local elections," the Comelec said.

The poll body said delisted party-list organizations must seek registration anew by filing a new petition for registration.

"(This is) provided that such delisted party shall not be eligible for registration in the election immediately following its delisting," the Commission said.

In the last May 2025 polls, a total of 156 party-list organizations participated. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)