Comelec: Barangay officials may campaign for Antipolo special polls bets

OFFICIALS of the eight barangays covered by the Second District of Antipolo City are free to campaign for their respective candidates in the forthcoming March 14 special polls for the Member of the House of Representatives.

This was the assurance of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) ahead of the campaign period set from February 12 to March 12.

“They can go around and campaign on behalf of or in favor of a candidate,” said Comelec Chairman George Garcia in an interview on Friday, February 6, 2026.

He said this is based on the 2009 decision of the Supreme Court in the case of Quintos vs. Comelec.

“The Supreme Court has a decision that barangay officials can engage in campaigning,” said Garcia.

The Comelec is set to hold special polls on March 14 for the vacant post of Member of the House of Representatives for the 2nd Legislative District of Antipolo City.

Saturday is the last day of the filing period for Certificates of Candidacy.

The Second District of Antipolo City covers Barangays Calawis, Cupang, Dalig, Inarawan, San Jose, San Juan, San Luis, and San Roque. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)