Comelec bares rumors of another BSKE postponement

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday, March 20, 2026, disclosed rumors that the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) may be postponed again.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said he received information regarding renewed proposals to delay the November 2 polls.

"We have heard information on this (BSKE postponement) supposedly because of the current crisis," Garcia said.

He guaranteed that the commission will continue preparing for the BSKE despite the reports.

"The Comelec cannot stop preparing just because of rumors or reports. We still need to be fully prepared," Garcia said.

Republic Act (RA) 12232 states that the next BSKE shall be held on the first Monday of November 2026, which falls on Nov. 2.

The government originally scheduled the polls for December 1, 2025, but RA 12232 moved the date.

The Comelec held the last BSKE on October 30, 2023. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)