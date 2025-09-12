Comelec: Barmm peaceful amid campaign period

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday, September 12, 2025, said the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) remains peaceful amid the ongoing campaign period for the forthcoming Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are thankful that only minimal issues are surfacing in the Bangsamoro with exactly a month before the October 13 polls.

"It's very peaceful in the Bangsamoro right now, even though we're already in the campaign period," Garcia said.

"To our BPE candidates, thank you very much because you continue to keep the campaign there smooth and peaceful," he added.

He said they are hopeful the situation will remain the same as Election Day draws closer.

"We hope that by the end of our campaign, this kind of situation will continue," the poll chief said.

He also said they are prepared to respond in case the situation changes.

"As Election Day approaches, the situation in some areas changes. The number of red-category areas may increase or decrease if there are changes in the peace and order situation," Garcia said.

The campaign period for the BPE began August 28 and will run until October 11.

A total of 12 municipalities are under the red category areas of concern, namely Masiu, Lumba-Bayabao, Poona Bayabao, Tamparan, Taraka, and Mulondo in Lanao del Sur; Paglat, Pandag, Buluan, Datu Paglas, and Mangudadatu in Maguindanao del Sur; and Al-Barka in Basilan. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)