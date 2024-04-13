Comelec: Barmm plebiscite peaceful, orderly

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday, April 13, 2024, successfully conducted the plebiscite in the "special geographic area" (SGA) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

In a phone interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said it was a successful conduct of the plebiscite for the proposed creation of eight municipalities to be comprised of the 63 barangays under the special geographic area.

"It was peaceful, orderly, and exactly what we planned for," said Garcia when asked for an assessment of the plebiscite.

This was seconded by Comelec Spokesman John Rex Laudiangco, who said all the polling precincts opened and functioned on time.

He said there was also no report of untoward incidents in the entire SGA during the plebiscite.

"Just as all precincts opened and functioned on time, all similarly closed on time and immediately proceeded to the counting of votes," noted Laudiangco.

As of press time, the Comelec said there was a 79.97 percent voter turnout as 71,650 voters actually voted out of the 89,594 registered voters.

Counting and canvassing of votes are still ongoing.

The conduct of the plebiscite is in accordance with the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act Nos. 41 to 48.

The said Barmm laws provide that eight municipalities are being proposed to be created from the 63 barangays of the special geographic area, all in North Cotabato. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)