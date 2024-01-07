Comelec bent on pilot testing internet voting for 2025 polls

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday, January 6, 2024, affirmed its plans to pilot test the internet voting system for overseas voters in the May 2025 midterm polls.

In a social media post, the Comelec said that there will be internet mode for overseas voting in next year's elections.

"It will be internet voting for overseas voters come 2025!" said the Comelec.

Earlier, the Comelec en banc approved the use of internet voting for overseas voters in the 2025 elections.

The poll body said this is because Section 28 of Republic Act No. 10590 states that the commission may explore other modes of voting, including internet-based technology.

With such a plan, the commission has renewed its call for Filipinos abroad to get registered as overseas voters in time for the May 2025 polls.

The Comelec said they are urging Filipinos in other countries to get registered before the September 30 deadline.

"Get registered as an overseas voter in the Philippine Embassy or Consulate General nearest to you," said the Comelec.

Individuals looking to register to vote, update address and other details, or reactivate their voter registration status are being encouraged to bring their valid Philippine Passport to the nearest Philippine Embassy/Consulate General.

The overseas voter registration period began last December 9, 2023 and shall run until September 30, 2024. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)