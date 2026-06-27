Comelec: BPE simulation exercise successful

EIGHTY days before the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday, June 27, 2026, said the conduct of simulation exercises for the automated election system (AES) it will use for the September 14 polls was successful.

According to the Comelec, they have successfully conducted the simulation activity in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte; Bongao, Tawi-Tawi; and Cotabato City.

"It is deemed successful if we can transmit properly and without interruption, our machines as well as the performance of the batteries work well, and the (positive) acceptance of the people," said Comelec Chairman George Garcia in an interview.

Data from the Comelec BPE Monitoring Center showed that a total of 500 voters participated in the simulation exercises, with each of the 10 clustered precincts having 50 voters.

Voting started at around 7 am and ended by 10 am, while transmission of the results by the automated counting machines (ACM) happened between 10:04 am and 10:18 am.

The results were also successfully transmitted to the respective servers of the Comelec, dominant majority, dominant minority, media, Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, and National Movement for Free Elections.

"The End-Monitoring Report for the successful conduct of voting and transmission of the 10 clustered precincts from Cotabato City, Maguindanao del Norte, and Tawi-Tawi is 100% successful open voting to close voting, 100% counting of votes, 100% voter turn-out, and 100% clustered precincts/ACM transmission," said the Comelec.

The Comelec is set to hold the BPE on September 14 using the automated election system. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)