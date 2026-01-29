Comelec: BPE to get full funding despite delays

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday, January 29, 2026, said it will have full funding once the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) is scheduled and conducted at a date to be set by Congress.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said Congress has decided to restore the full P2.5 billion funding needed for conduct of the BPE.

"It was returned to us in full by our Congress, by our President through the General Appropriations Act for 2026," said Garcia.

This was after the Comelec was able to spend P1.2 billion in their previous preparatory activities for the BPE.

Garcia said the BPE failed to push through twice -- on October 13, 2025 and March 30, 2026.

"Initially we have already spent P1.2 billion because of our preparations for the BPE... All those are now irrelevant," said Garcia.

The October 13, 2025 BPE failed to push through after the Supreme Court (SC) declared as unconstitutional the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act 58 and 77, which served as basis in holding the parliamentary polls.

On Wednesday, the Comelec postponed the March 30, 2026 BPE saying it is legally and operationally impossible to be conducted given the proximity of the Election Day and the delayed passage of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) districting law by the Bangsamoro Transition Authority. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)