Comelec: BSKE still a go for now

DESPITE moves in Congress to push back the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it remains set for November 2, 2026.

In a recent interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia noted Republic Act No. 122321, which provides that the next BSKE shall be held on the first Monday of November 2026.

"The election is definitely pushing through, as of today. There is no doubt about it. That is the (prevailing) law," said Garcia.

He, however, said they understand why there is a growing belief that the BSKE is likely to be postponed.

"There are some with apprehensions. The thing is, we are also just guessing what will happen next," said Garcia.

Last Wednesday, the House of Representatives adopted the Senate’s version of the measure postponing the BSKE to November 2028.

The move paves the way for its direct transmission to Malacañang for President Bongbong Marcos' signature.

But in the event that the BSKE pushes through, the Commission said nearly 69 million regular voters and some 24 million youth voters shall be eligible to participate in the November 2 polls.

Based on the data released by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), there are 68,877,876 barangay voters, or those at least 18 years old.

There are also a total of 23,912,346 youth voters, or those aged 15 to 30 years old, said the poll body.

And during the November 2 polls, the Commission said there will be 42,010 Barangay Chairperson and 294,070 Sangguniang Barangay Members set to be elected.

Also up for grabs are posts for 42,010 SK Chairperson and 294,070 SK Members. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)