Comelec calls for special polls to replace Acop

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) will hold a special election in the Second District of Antipolo City to select a replacement for the late Representative Romeo Acop.

In its Minute Resolution No. 26-0033, the Commission en Banc ruled to hold a special election due to the vacancy in the legislative seat of Antipolo City’s 2nd District.

"The Commission, after due deliberation, resolves to approve and adopt the recommendations relative to the conduct of a special election to fill the permanent vacancy in the Office of the Representative for the Second Legislative District of Antipolo City in view of the death of Representative Romeo Acop," said Comelec.

In a press briefing, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the special election is scheduled for March 14.

"We chose to hold the election on a day when the children are not in school because the classrooms in Antipolo will be used. Holding it on March 14, a Saturday, allows us to use the schools without disruption," Garcia said.

The Comelec noted that the 2nd District of Antipolo City has the highest number of registered voters in the city, with around 300,000.

Acop died of a heart attack on December 20 at the age of 78, leaving the 2nd District congressional seat vacant.

Acop's political party, the National Unity Party (NUP), subsequently said that the Comelec must hold the special election for his successor anytime between February 18 and March 20. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)