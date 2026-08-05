Comelec cancels Moro Ako Party accreditation

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has cancelled the accreditation of the Moro Ako Party as a Regional Parliamentary Political Party (RPPP) for the 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

In a 17-page resolution, the Comelec en banc granted the petition filed by Aladin Abdul on May 5, 2026, seeking the cancellation of the party’s accreditation.

“Wherefore, premises considered, the Petition to Cancel the Registration as Regional Parliamentary Political Party of Moro Ako Party is hereby granted,” the Comelec said.

“Accordingly, the Registration and Accreditation of Moro Ako Party as a Regional Parliamentary Political Party for purposes of the 2026 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Parliamentary Elections is cancelled,” it added.

The poll body said the cancellation stemmed from untruthful claims made by the Moro Ako Party when it applied for accreditation as an RPPP.

“In sum, We find that Respondent failed to meet the requirement imposed under Sections 30 and 39 of Comelec Resolution No. 11203 and untruthfully made a statement confirming that it has established chapters in all the provinces and cities, and municipal chapters in the majority of the municipalities comprising the provinces within the Barmm,” the Comelec said.

The Commission stressed that while parties and organizations have the right to apply for registration to participate in the BPE, registration and accreditation are “not a matter of right, but a privilege” granted only upon strict compliance with the Commission’s requirements.

“Accordingly, every applicant bears the responsibility to ensure that all submissions and representations are complete, accurate, and truthful,” the Comelec said.

The Comelec’s decision may still be appealed before the Supreme Court.

There are currently 13 accredited RPPPs participating in the BPE.

Fake news

In a related development, the Comelec identified misinformation and fake news as its biggest challenge ahead of the September 14 polls.

Speaking at the 2nd Bangsamoro Parliament Speakers Bureau in Davao City, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the Commission continues to confront disinformation, including claims that the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections will not push through.

“The biggest challenge in holding the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections is misinformation and disinformation,” Garcia said.

“There is still misinformation circulating right now regarding whether or not the election will push through… and, as the election approaches, these are bound to increase,” he added.

“There is no restraining order from the Supreme Court. Therefore, our BARMM Parliamentary Elections will definitely push through on September 14, 2026,” Garcia said.

Earlier, Marawi City residents Abu Mujahid Mamutuk and Sultan Saad Amate questioned the constitutionality of Bangsamoro Autonomy Act (BAA) Nos. 86 and 88 before the Supreme Court.

BAA Nos. 86 and 88 are among the laws necessary for the conduct of the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections.

The Comelec also urged the public to report fake news related to the BPE.

Reports may be submitted through the Comelec’s Incident Report Portal at https://tinyurl.com/i-report-COMELEC. (Anton Banal/TPM/SunStar Philippines)