Comelec chairman on impeachment threat: So be it

POLL Chairman George Garcia declared on Friday, April 19, 2024, readiness to face possible impeachment charges that may be filed against him and other officials of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in relation to the automation of the May 2025 national and local polls.

In an interview, Garcia said members of the Comelec en banc are ready to face potential impeachment raps that could be filed by former congressman Edgar Erice.

"When we accepted this position, and we have talked about this, we said we are ready to face any charges and impeachment complaints," said Garcia.

"We are prepared. So, if there will be an impeachment complaint against us, then so be it," he added.

Garcia said what is more important for them is that they know that they acted in good faith in awarding the automated election system (AES) contract to South Korean firm, Miru Systems.

"What is important is that we acted for the interest of every Filipino," he said.

"We are willing to defend our actions," added Garcia.

On Thursday, April 17, Erice filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to declare null and void the contract between the Comelec and Miru.

Erice's petition came on the heels of the declaration of the Supreme Court that the poll body erred in disqualifying Smartmatic International in all election-related bidding projects.

In filing the petition, Erice said he is also considering filing an impeachment case against Garcia. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)