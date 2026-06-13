Comelec: Change Barmm narrative via peaceful polls

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday, June 13, 2026, called on the people of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) to do their part in changing the region's narrative by holding peaceful Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) on September 14, 2026.

Speaking at the Barmm Stakeholders Meeting on late Thursday, Comelec Chairman George Garcia challenged Barmm residents to help ensure that the forthcoming regional polls will be peaceful and orderly.

"Let's show the whole country, the whole world, that Bangsamoro is different. We want to change the image of Bangsamoro in the minds of others," said Garcia.

"We want to say that we are peaceful citizens, that we can elect real leaders, and that we can fix our region," he added.

So far, the poll chief said they welcome the currently peaceful situation in the Barmm.

"So far, we are not seeing any untoward incidents, or even election-related incidents or violence," said Garcia.

The Comelec's call comes ahead of the start of the period of filing of applications for gun ban Certificate of Authority (CA) which will run from June 15 to September 16.

The gun ban period for the BPE will run from July 16 to September 29. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)