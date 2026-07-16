Comelec: Checkpoints to be set up across Barmm

CHECKPOINTS will be established throughout the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) as the area enters the election period for the September 14, 2026, Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said checkpoints will be in place from July 16 to September 29 to enforce election-related regulations, including the gun ban.

“Checkpoints will be set up in all 105 municipalities and three cities of BARMM to implement the gun ban,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said.

Under election rules, the bearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms and other deadly weapons is strictly prohibited during the election period unless authorized by the Comelec.

The Commission also prohibits candidates from employing security personnel or bodyguards, as well as organizing or maintaining reaction forces, strike forces, or similar groups.

In addition, the suspension of elective provincial, city, municipal, or barangay officials is prohibited during the election period without prior approval from the Comelec.

The transfer or reassignment of civil service officers and employees likewise requires the Commission’s approval.

Comelec also said the alteration of precinct boundaries or the establishment of new precincts is prohibited during the election period. (Anton Banal)