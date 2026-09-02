Comelec: COC filing for 2028 polls eyed in September 2027

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) insisted on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, that it is set to have the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) filing period for the May 2028 National and Local Elections (NLE) at an earlier date than in the past.

In a radio interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said it is not repeating the 2025 polls calendar when it set the COC filing period from October 1, 2024 to October 8, 2024.

"We have already discussed this (in the en banc). That is why we already announced that the filing of COCs will take place, more or less, from September 20 to 27 (2027)," Garcia said.

"This way, those who are making plans are aware of the schedule being eyed. If the filing happens earlier, the COCs can be reviewed sooner. There will be time for anyone wishing to question candidates and party-list groups, and time for us to resolve such matters," he added.

The poll chief, though, said they already expect some opposition to their plans.

He said they expect that there will be sectors that will try to appeal its plans to have the COC filing period in late September instead of early October in 2027.

"Our plan to move and advance the filing of COC is of our own initiative and decision. Expectedly, we know there will be those who will object," said Garcia.

"This (objection) is especially among the appointive officials, who would wish to remain in their posts for little bit longer. They won't agree to it because they would be deemed resigned earlier," he added.

Earlier, the Comelec announced that they are looking to have the filing period for COCs of those running in the 2028 national and local elections by late September.

The Comelec said this would allow the printing of official ballots to begin by December of next year. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)