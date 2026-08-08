Comelec completes Cavite special polls ballot printing

THREE weeks before the special polls in the 4th Legislative District of Cavite, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has completed printing the official ballots it will be using on August 29, 2026.

In a message to reporters, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they had already completed printing over 400,000 official ballots on Saturday.

"The printing has been completed. We have achieved 100% completion with a total of 447,387 official ballots printed," said Garcia.

He said they are now completing the process before deploying the official ballots to Dasmariñas City.

"We will just complete the sheeting, cutting, and stitching," said Garcia.

It was just Friday when the Comelec began printing the official ballots for the special polls at the National Printing Office (NPO).

To note, the special polls are set to be held to replace expelled Cavite (4th District) Rep. Francisco Barzaga Jr.

A total of five candidates are running in the special polls, namely Dasmariñas City Mayor Jennifer Barzaga, Raul Rex Del Rosario Mangubat, Marvin Opamin Dupal-ag, Leysander Aguilar Ordenes, and Jacinto Bautista Frani, Jr. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)