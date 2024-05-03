Comelec confident of meeting 3M voter registration target

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday, May 3, 2024, expressed confidence in being able to meet the 3 million projection of voter registrants for the May 2025 national and local polls.

In a media briefing, Comelec Chairman George Garcia expressed confidence that, based on the current trend, the poll body will soon meet the projected target of 3 million new voter registrants in the ongoing registration period.

"It looks like we are able to succeed in our campaign since, in just a few months, we have reached 2.5 million," said Garcia.

"We still have until September. So we are optimistic we can reach the 3 million additional voters," he added.

Based on the latest data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec), there are now 2,548,324 applicants to become registered voters, who filed between February 12 to May 1.

Still having the most number of applicants is Calabarzon with 466,768; followed by the National Capital Region with 378,553; and Central Luzon with 295,635.

Other regions with over 100,000 applicants are Central Visayas (181,283), Davao Region (140,548), Western Visayas (133,662), Northern Mindanao (125,379), Bicol Region (106,131), and Soccsksargen (105,250).

Having the lowest number of registrants are the Cordillera Administrative Region with 32,552; Mimaropa with 63,348; and Caraga with 66,549.

The voter registration period is set to end on September 30, 2024. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)