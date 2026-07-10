Comelec cuts voters per precinct in Barmm polls

FOR a more orderly election, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will assign fewer voters to each polling precinct during the September 14, 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said there will be only 600 registered voters in each of the 5,212 clustered precincts that will be established across 1,186 voting centers.

“Back in 2025 (midterm polls), there were 800 to 1,000 voters per precinct because our budget was limited. Now, there will only be 600 voters per precinct,” Garcia said.

He said the reduction in the number of voters assigned to each clustered precinct is intended to shorten queues and speed up the voting process.

“We made sure that there are 600 voters in order to speed up the voting process and that they won’t have to endure long lines during the upcoming elections,” Garcia said.

With the changes, the poll chief said Comelec will need the assistance of political parties and citizens’ arms to adequately inform voters.

He said voters need to know which polling precincts they are assigned to on Election Day.

“There is a possibility that even though it is in the same school, they might have been reassigned to a different precinct and not where they voted previously. We need to properly guide the voters,” Garcia said.

The Comelec said there are a total of 2,393,530 registered voters for the September 14 Bangsamoro polls. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)