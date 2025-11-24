Comelec: Decision on Chiz-Lubiano out by November 26

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) may release its decision on the case involving Senator Francis Escudero and his campaign donor, Lawrence Lubiano, president of Centerways Construction and Development Inc., by Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

In an interview on Monday, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the decision on the recommendation of the Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD) is now in the hands of Commissioner-in-Charge Rey Bulay.

"Expect the disposition of the allegations against him (Escudero) and Mr. Lubiano to be released no later than Wednesday... On or before Wednesday, the disposition will be released," Garcia said.

He added that they can no longer afford any delays given the high public interest in the case.

"The people have been waiting for this for a long time. We should immediately dispose of that case so that it is finally clear what will happen," Garcia said.

It can be recalled that Escudero had admitted receiving campaign donations from Lubiano during the May 2022 polls.

Lubiano similarly admitted donating P30 million to Escudero's senatorial campaign in the 2022 elections while his firm held several government contracts.

Both Lubiano and Escudero have already responded to the separate Show Cause Orders issued to them by the poll body.

Marcoleta explanation

Meanwhile, the poll chief said Senator Rodante Marcoleta has until Friday next week to explain the alleged discrepancies in his Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (Soce) for the May 2025 polls.

According to Garcia, a show cause order was sent to Marcoleta last Friday, giving him 10 days to respond.

"The show cause order was issued last Friday for him to explain the supposed discrepancies in his Soce," Garcia said.

"We just want an explanation to settle that issue... What is the reason the contributions were not included and declared by the candidate?" he added.

In his Soce, Marcoleta reported receiving no contributions while spending P112,857,951.44 during the May 2025 polls.

However, questions have been raised about how Marcoleta was able to spend P112.85 million when his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) showed a net worth of P51.9 million.

Marcoleta said his friends did indeed donate funds for his 2025 campaign.

However, he said he intentionally did not declare the campaign donations to honor his donors’ request to remain anonymous. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)