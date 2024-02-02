Comelec declares February 12 as 'National Voter’s Day'

IN A bid to drum up interest in becoming a registered voter, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has declared February 12, 2024 as the "National Voter's Day."

In a statement, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they want to gather interest from the public on the need to become registered voters ahead of the May 2025 national and local elections.

"All Comelec offices nationwide will have various activities on February 12, 2024 to entertain the registrants, pique the interest of their constituents to encourage them to register, and spread awareness about voter registration," said Garcia.

"Comelec made this declaration of National Voter's Day to emphasize the importance of being a registered voter and explain the processes of registration and elections to the Filipino people," he added.

And as a gift to Filipino voters, the poll chief said they will no longer charge P75 for the Voter's Certification starting February 12.

To note, the Voter's Certification is a document that can serve as temporary voter's ID cards upon the request of the registered voter.

"The issuance of Voter's Certification in all offices of the Election Officers, Comelec National Central File Division, and Comelec Office for Overseas Voting will be free of charge starting February 12, 2024," said Garcia.

"For registered voters, who belong to the vulnerable sectors, including senior citizens, persons with disability, persons deprived of liberty, indigenous peoples, and members of the indigenous cultural communities, the issuance of Voter Certification will still remain free of charge with all fees waived," he added.

To note, February 12, 2024 marks the start of the voter registration period for the May 2025 polls. The registration will run until September 30, 2024.

The Comelec said voter registration shall be held in all Offices of the Election Officer (OEOs), as well as in barangays, malls, national government offices and agencies, schools and universities, and other public/private establishments.

"The Comelec highly encourages all qualified Filipinos to register as a voter as early as February 12, 2024," said the poll body.

"The transfer of voter registration venue outside of the Comelec offices and closer to the Filipino people provides accessibility, convenience, and comfort with an end goal of ensuring massive voter participation," added the Comelec. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)