Comelec: Deferring BSKE to cost P3 billion more

WHILE the Philippine government may be able to save P11 billion in the event that the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) is postponed, resetting it to a later date may cost an additional P3 billion for the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to be able to conduct it.

"When an election is reset, we may save money (amid the crisis) but there will always be additional expenses later on," said Comelec Chairman George Garcia in an interview.

"For now, what is clear is the amount we have left, that is what we can save. But when it is reset, we will ask for additional funds," he added.

He said that of the P19 billion budget for the BSKE, the Comelec has already spent P8 billion for its preparatory activities, including procurement and ballot printing.

"Currently, we have spent P3 billion. For the P5 billion, we will use them to pay for other contracts that the Comelec has already entered into," said the poll chief.

On the other hand, he said resetting the BSKE to a later date will require an additional P3 billion from government funds.

"When the election is reset, there will be a new voter registration period. When there are additional registered voters, there will be additional precincts, additional equipment, additional ballots, additional teachers to serve each additional precinct," said Garcia.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker and Bacolod City Representative Albee Benitez pushed for another postponement of the November 2026 BSKE.

Benitez said the funds allocated for the BSKE will be better spent in helping the sectors affected by the rising prices of fuel and other basic commodities. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)