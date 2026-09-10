Comelec delists Moro Ako from Major RPPPs list

JUST days before the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has stripped the Moro Ako Party of its status as one of the accredited Major Regional Parliamentary Political Parties (RPPPs).

In its Resolution 11271, the Comelec en banc revised the roster of Major RPPPs for the regional electoral exercise by excluding the Moro Ako Party.

“Moro Ako Party is hereby stricken from the roster of accredited Major Regional Parliamentary Political Parties under Section 7 of Resolution No. 11248,” said the Comelec.

“Its accreditation as a Major RPPP is deemed revoked, and all entitlements, privileges, and preferences granted to it, including the allotment of the 12th copy of the election returns and the privilege to appoint watchers, are hereby withdrawn,” it added.

The decision of the Comelec leaves the Major RPPP roster down to eight parties, namely Bangsamoro Party (Bapa), Bangsamoro Empowerment and Social Transformation Party (Best Party), Mahardika Party (Mahardika), Partido Bangon Bangsamoro (PBB), Barmm Grand Coalition (BGC), Indigenous, Settlers, Sama, and Minorities Alliance Party (Isama), People's Consultative Party (Mushawara), and AL-ITTIHAD-Ungaya sa Kagawib Nu Bangsamoro (AL ITTIHAD-UKB).

On the other hand, the accreditation of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) as the Dominant Majority RPPP and the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP) as the Dominant Minority RPPP, along with all their entitlements, privileges, and preferences, remain unaffected by the case of the Moro Ako Party.

'Final and executory'

The resolution of the Commission comes after the agency's decision cancelling the registration and accreditation of the Moro Ako Party as an RPPP became final and executory.

It related that the decision to grant the petition of Aladin A. Abdul against the Moro Ako Party had been issued a “Certificate of Finality” and “Entry of Judgment.”

“On 07 September 2026, the Clerk of the Commission issued the Certificate of Finality and Entry of Judgment declaring the Resolution of 27 August 2026 immediately executory and entering the same in the Book of Entries of Judgment,” said the Comelec.

In its August 4 decision, the Comelec cancelled the accreditation of the Moro Ako Party as an RPPP due to the untruthful claims it made when it sought to be accredited for the BPE.

On August 27, the poll body affirmed its decision to cancel the registration of the Moro Ako Party, as the Motion for Reconsideration merely reiterated arguments that were already raised and squarely addressed.

With the decision, there are now 12 RPPPs participating in the September 14 polls. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)