Comelec denies fake news on November 28 special BSKE

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) outrightly denied claims online that a special Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) will be held on November 28, 2026.

In a statement, the Comelec said there is no truth to social media posts made by one “Rosas Marlon Vlogs” claiming that a special BSKE has been scheduled following the postponement of the regular polls under Republic Act No. 12326.

“The Facebook post by ‘Rosas Marlon Vlogs,’ claiming that a Special Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) will be held on November 28, 2026, is fake news,” said the Comelec.

“No elections for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan will take place nationwide on November 28, 2026,” it added.

The poll body said the post was a manipulation of the commission’s own announcement.

“This infographic has been manipulated to make it appear as though the Calendar of Activities for the Special Elections in the Lone Legislative District of the Province of Batanes is for the BSKE,” said the Comelec.

It stressed that the special polls for the new congressman of Batanes are scheduled for November 28, 2026.

“The Special Election for the Lone Legislative District of the Province of Batanes will indeed take place on November 28, 2026, to fill the position vacated by its late congressman, Hon. Ciriaco Gato, Jr.,” said the Comelec.

RA 12326 postponed the BSKE from November 2026 to November 2028.

Meanwhile, the Comelec scheduled the special election in Batanes for November 28 following Gato’s death on September 21. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)