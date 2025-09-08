Comelec done with BPE ballot printing, verification

THE 2.25 million official ballots for the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) have been fully printed and successfully verified.

According to data released by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), the 2,250,935 official ballots were fully printed and verified on Sunday night, September 6, 2025.

These include 228,179 for Basilan; 695,669 for Lanao del Sur; 520,285 for Maguindanao del Norte; 439,311 for Maguindanao del Sur; 251,958 for Tawi-Tawi; and 115,533 for the Special Geographic Area.

The Comelec also said there were 24,996 "bad ballots," representing a defective printing rate of 1.11 percent.

Ballot printing at the National Printing Office began on August 28.

In a phone interview, Comelec Spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said the completion of ballot printing and verification is further proof that the October 13 polls will push through.

"Ito po ay malinaw na pagtupad sa pangako na tuloy na tuloy ang kanilang kauna-unahang halalan sa kanilang parliamento," said Laudiangco.

(This is a clear fulfillment of the promise that their very first parliamentary elections will definitely push through.)

He also said that it clearly shows the readiness of the Comelec to hold the parliamentary elections.

"Indikasyon ito nang napakataas na lebel ng kahandaan ng Comelec at na kami ay ahead sa aming schedules at timelines," said Laudiangco.

(This is an indication of the very high level of preparedness of the Comelec and that we are ahead of our schedules and timelines.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)