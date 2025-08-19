Comelec drops PNP as back-up EB members for BPE

UNLIKE in past elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will no longer tap the Philippine National Police (PNP) to serve as Electoral Board (EB) members in the October 13 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said PNP personnel will no longer be used as substitutes for public school teachers in case the latter are unable to serve on Election Day.

“Hindi na pulis ang magseserve as EB members para makapag-focus ang PNP sa pagprotekta ng katahimikan ng lugar,” Garcia said.

(Police officers will no longer serve as EB members so that the PNP can focus on maintaining peace and order in the area.)

Instead, the poll chief said the Commission has decided to tap personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

“Yung PCG na ang gagamitin na panghalili sa Electoral Board members na guro kung sakaling hindi sila makakapaglingkod,” he said.

(The PCG will serve as substitutes for teacher members of the Electoral Board in case they are unable to serve.)

“May hinahanda kaming mga 1,000 na miyembro ng Philippine Coast Guard (We are preparing around 1,000 members of the Philippine Coast Guard.),” Garcia added.

The Electoral Board (EB) refers to the body duly constituted by the Commission to conduct the Final Testing and Sealing (FTS), voting, counting, and transmission of election results.

Some 9,000 public school teachers are slated to serve as EB members in the October 13 polls. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)