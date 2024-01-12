Comelec drops soft copy requirement for petitions, pleadings

WITH the state of public health emergency throughout the Philippines due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) now lifted, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has now lifted its requirement to file soft copies of petitions and pleadings.

Based on Resolution No. 10961, the Comelec said it will no longer require the sending of petitions and pleadings via email.

"Submission of the soft copies of the said documents is no longer required," said the Comelec.

Instead, the poll body said it will purely require the personal filing of such petitions and memorandum beginning Monday, January 15.

It said docket/filing fees, legal research fees, cash deposits, fines and other fees shall be paid only in the form of cash, manager's check, cashier's check, or postal money order.

"The pleadings, memoranda, comments, briefs, and other submissions shall be filed personally with the concerned department/office beginning January 15, 2024," said the Comelec.

During the pandemic, the filing of the said documents was done through e-mail in view of the health risks posed by Covid-19.

In July 2023, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lifted the state of public health emergency throughout the Philippines due to Covid-19. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)