Comelec dubs BPE as 'gold standard' of elections

A GOLD standard.

This is how the Commission on Elections (Comelec) views the recently concluded Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) and how it set a benchmark for holding elections in the country.

"When every aspect is weighed and considered, this can be regarded as a gold standard," said Comelec Chairman George Garcia in an interview.

Garcia noted that the Commission will even use its learnings in the forthcoming May 2028 polls.

"The Comelec learned a great deal from this, especially in preparation for the 2028 National and Local Elections," said Garcia.

One aspect that set the BPE apart, he said, was the high voter turnout for the first-ever parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

Garcia said the estimated voter turnout for the September 14 polls was at 82 percent.

"We are pleased that the voter turnout was very high. This means that despite some incidents of violence, our fellow citizens did not let that stop them from voting—even immediately after such incidents occurred," said Garcia.

"This translates to 1.9 million voters casting their votes," he added.

Previously, the Comelec said it was anticipating a high voter turnout of about 80 percent during the first-ever Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)