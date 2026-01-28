Manila

Comelec ex-spox James Jimenez dies at 52

James Jimenez
MANILA. Former Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez.File photo
FORMER Commission on Elections (Comelec) spokesperson and Director IV James B. Jimenez passed away on January 28, 2026, at the age of 52.

In a statement posted on the official Comelec Facebook page, the poll body mourned Jimenez’s passing and honored his legacy, describing him as “one who served the institution and the Filipino people with integrity, clarity, and utmost dedication.”

Jimenez served from 2002 to 2022, making him both the longest-tenured and youngest spokesperson in government at the time of his appointment, the Comelec said in a statement. (Jen Hershe Alterado, Abellana National School)

