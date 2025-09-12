Comelec expands probe into prohibited contributions

AFTER initially zeroing in on public works contractors, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is now looking at widening its probe into prohibited contributions made during the May 2022 polls.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said Thursday, September 11, 2025, he has instructed the Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD) to check for other prohibited contributors aside from public works contractors.

"The Political Finance and Affairs Department told us that when they looked into the Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (Soce), it wasn't just public works contractors," Garcia said.

"Therefore, we would also like to have those looked into based on the provisions of Section 95 of the Omnibus Election Code," he added.

The poll chief said they asked the PFAD to also examine campaign contributors that provide the government with goods and services.

He said they also want to check donations from natural and juridical persons who have been granted government franchises, as well as entities exploiting natural resources such as mining.

"In Section 95 of the OEC, it appears that it is not only about construction firms," Garcia said.

"We said we want to broaden the checking of the SOCEs," he added.

The commission earlier tagged a total of 52 public works contractors that made campaign contributions to seven national candidates, 15 political parties and party-list organizations, and four local candidates.

The Comelec has already sought confirmation from the Department of Public Works and Highways on whether those contractors had government contracts during the 2022 polls. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)