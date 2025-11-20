Comelec expects 27 contractors to beat deadline to file explanation

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday, November 20, 2025, said it expects all the 27 government contractors found to have given campaign donations during the May 2022 polls to submit their explanations on Friday.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said this is because Friday is the deadline given to them to respond to the show cause orders (SCOs) issued by the Comelec.

"We expect that by the 21st of November, they will flock here and we will accept their explanations," said Garcia.

It was determined that 27 government contractors were found to have contributed to national and local candidates in the last 2022 polls.

The 27 government contractors are Yunakim Construction, AIP Construction, Centerways Construction and Development Inc., 11-16 Construction, Prismodial Construction and Development Corporation, Makiling Construction Ventures Corp., Viking Construction and Supplies, DN'D Construction and Development, Octagon Concrete Solutions Inc., Jozen Builders and Construction Supply Corporation, Aqualine Construction Corporation, R8 Asphalt Plant and Construction Inc., EZJONES Construction Inc., JELM Construction, MWJ Construction, XDR Construction and Supply, Viguz Construction Corporation, Everbuilt Construction, GOC Builders, PAFJ Construction and Supply Inc., AL Salazar Construction Inc., EF Chua Construction Inc., JWU Construction and Supply, DG Chico Trading and Construction, Gateway 21-25 Construction Corp., Tagum Builders Contractors Corp., and GP&H Construction Incorporated.

As for candidates who received their campaign donations, the poll chief said they are looking to issue their SCOs by next week.

Garcia said they will seek the explanations of the candidates by next week.

"By next week, we will be able to issue the show cause orders to the candidates, who were given campaign donations by the 27 government contractors," said Garcia.

It was earlier revealed that a total of 21 candidates received campaign donations from the 27 government contractors during the 2022 polls.

These include six for senators, five party-list organizations, four for congressmen, three for governor, two for vice governor, and one for councilor. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)