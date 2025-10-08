Comelec expects Escudero’s explanation October 13

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) expects Senator Francis Escudero or his lawyer to appear at its main office in Intramuros on October 13 to explain the campaign contributions he received during the May 2022 elections, Chairman George Garcia said.

Garcia said it is acceptable if only Escudero’s lawyer appears, noting that it is not a preliminary investigation but merely a formal invitation for the senator to explain.

"Kung abogado lang, matutuwa na din kami sapagkat at least kikilalanin ang jurisdiction ng Comelec," said Garcia in an interview.

(If it’s just his lawyer, we would still appreciate it since it means they are at least recognizing the Comelec’s jurisdiction.)

"Wala pa tayo confirmation at pasabi pa (from Escudero). Antayin na lang natin ano mangyayari sa October 13," he added.

(We haven’t received any confirmation or message yet from Escudero. Let’s just wait and see what happens on October 13.)

The invitation for Escudero comes after the Comelec issued a separate summon to Lawrence Lubiano, President of Centerways Construction and Development Inc.

Lubiano previously admitted that he donated P30 million to Escudero's senatorial campaign in the 2022 elections while his firm held several government contracts.

Escudero also admitted receiving campaign donations from Lubiano during the 2022 elections

Aside from him, two other senators are under Comelec investigation for possible illegal campaign contributions in the same polls.

Garcia said there are a total of six senatorial bets, including Escudero, in the 2022 polls that are subject to investigation by the poll body for possible violations of the Omnibus Election Code.

"Kinumpirma natin na may tatlo sa kanila na incumbent at tatlo na hindi pinalad sa elections (nung 2022)," said Garcia.

(We’ve confirmed that three of them are incumbent officials, while the other three were unsuccessful in the 2022 elections.)

He, however, declined to name the two other senators, saying they are still waiting for certification from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to determine whether the contractors who contributed to their campaigns had existing government contracts at the time.

"Kasama sila (candidates) dun sa natulungan ng 54 na contractors na hinihingan natin ng certification mula sa DPWH," said Garcia.

(They are among those who received support from the 54 contractors from whom we are requesting certification from the DPWH.)

Under the Omnibus Election Code, "no contribution for purposes of partisan political activity shall be made directly or indirectly by a natural and juridical persons, who hold contracts or sub-contracts to supply the government or any of its divisions, subdivisions, or instrumentalities, with goods or services, or to perform construction or other works."

The Comelec has asked the DPWH to confirm if the 54 contractors had existing government contracts at the time of the 2022 polls. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)