Comelec expects last-minute filing of affidavits from 27 government contractors

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday, November 13, 2025, said it expects the affidavits of the 27 government contractors to be filed on or before the November 21 deadline set by the poll body.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they do not expect the government contractors to file earlier than the deadline.

"Ang deadline kasi ay November 21. We expect na mag-submit sila ng personal o ang mga abugado nila ng kasagutan sa Show Cause Orders natin."

(The deadline is November 21. We expect them to submit personally, or have their lawyers submit, their responses to our Show Cause Orders.)

"Hihintayin nila ang sa last day para makasagot. Maaring hindi sila sumagot ng maaga. Sa November 21 expect natin ma-file na nila yan."

(They will likely wait until the last day to respond. They may not answer early. We expect them to file it on November 21.)

Garcia said the corresponding show cause orders for the candidates who received the campaign donations will be issued immediately after the government contractors file their affidavits.

The Comelec previously stated that 21 candidates—including six senators, five party-list organizations, four congressmen, three governors, two vice governors, and one councilor—received campaign donations from the 27 government contractors.

Chiz-Lubiano case

Garcia said they are waiting for the recommendation of its Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD) on whether a case should be filed against Senator Francis Escudero and campaign contributor Lawrence Lubiano, president of Centerways Construction and Development Inc.

"Tapos naman na yung tinatawag nating evidence gathering, yung ating investigation."

(The so-called evidence gathering, our investigation, has already been completed.)

"Any moment from now, PFAD could issue their resolution or recommendation," he added.

Lubiano had admitted to donating P30 million to Escudero's senatorial campaign in the 2022 elections while his firm held several government contracts. Both Lubiano and Escudero have already responded to separate Show Cause Orders issued by the poll body.

Garcia said they are keenly awaiting PFAD’s recommendation due to high public interest.

"Sinabi natin kailangang madaliin yan upang mawala yung agam-agam hindi lamang sa inaakusahan, kung hindi kahit yung ekspektasyon ng ating mga kababayan."

(We said this must be expedited to remove doubts not only for the accused but also for the expectations of our fellow citizens.)

He added that the Comelec en banc will immediately deliberate on PFAD’s recommendations as soon as possible.

"Their (PFAD) recommendation is not yet final. That will still be subject to the approval of the Commission en banc," said Garcia.