Comelec expects Parañaque plebiscite results by Sunday

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Saturday, July 25, 2026, it expects to know the results of the plebiscite in the five barangays of Parañaque City by early Sunday.

In an interview at the Parañaque City Coliseum, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the results could be known as early as dawn on Sunday.

"The plebiscite is being held manually, so we will have to count the votes one by one until we can determine the result by dawn tomorrow," said Garcia.

He said the results of the plebiscite will be known through a simple "plurality vote."

"We don't need to have a majority vote or half of the total registered voters plus one. The basis of the winner will be who has more votes or the so-called plurality vote," said Garcia.

On Saturday, the Comelec held the plebiscite in Barangays Baclaran, Tambo, Don Galo, La Huerta, and San Dionisio of Parañaque City.

The plebiscite tackles the proposal to alter the territorial boundaries of the five coastal barangays of Parañaque City adjoining the reclaimed areas of Manila Bay.

There are a total of 79,604 registered voters in the five Parañaque City barangays. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)