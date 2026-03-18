Comelec extends application period for Barmm political parties, sectoral organizations 

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has ordered the extension of the period for the filing of petitions for registration/accreditation of Regional parliamentary political parties (RPPPs) and parliamentary sectoral organizations (PSOs).

Under Minute Resolution 26-0222, the period to file petitions for RPPPs and PSOs will end on April 6, 2026, instead of March 20 for the RPPPs and March 23 for PSOs.

"The Commission, after due deliberation resolves to approve the proposed extension of period for filing of Petition of Registration/Accreditation of Regional Parliamentary Political Parties and Parliamentary Sectoral Organizations," said the Comelec.

The poll body explained that the extension takes into account the anticipated constraints in operations, mobility, and access to government services arising from the observance of Eid al-Fitr and the upcoming Holy Week.

It added that the extension will provide applicants with adequate time to review and fully comply with the requirements under the newly promulgated IRR.

"The extension is expected to promote broader participation, ensure more orderly and complete submissions, and uphold the Commission's policy of inclusivity, fairness, and due process in the registration and accreditation process," said the Comelec.

Meanwhile, the Commission yesterday declared its readiness to hold the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) on September 2026 now that it is one step away from becoming a law.

In a televised public briefing, Comelec Spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said the poll body will be ready to hold the parliamentary polls given that it is still six months away.

"We believe that if this becomes law, there will be enough time for us," said Laudiangco.

"In our opinion, we will have enough time to prepare as long as the law is passed as soon as possible," he added.

Laudiangco said the Commission will immediately promulgate a Calendar of Activities and Prohibited Acts for the BPE as well as the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the would be law setting a new date for it.

On Tuesday, both Houses of Congress ratified the bicameral conference committee report on the bill setting a new date for the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm). (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)